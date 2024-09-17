The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has expressed strong support for the agricultural policies outlined by President Hakainde Hichilema during his address to the fourth session of the Thirteenth National Assembly.

The Union praised the government’s efforts to boost the agricultural sector, particularly the significant increase in the agricultural financing facility from ZMK400 million to ZMK1.2 billion for the 2024/25 farming season.

Increased Agricultural Financing and Access to Loans

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba commended the increase in financing, noting that it would provide critical support to farmers, especially those struggling in the aftermath of the severe drought. “This development could not have come at a better time when farmers have been selling livestock to sustain their households and farming operations,” said Zimba.

The expanded financing will cover a wider range of agricultural activities, including crops, livestock, and aquaculture, offering greater opportunities for farmers. The number of participating financial institutions has also grown from five to nine, with expectations that more banks will join. ZNFU has urged the Ministry of Agriculture to publish guidelines for accessing the facility and to list the participating banks, as timely access to funding is crucial with preparations for the new farming season already underway.



FISP and Targeted Input Distribution

ZNFU acknowledged the government’s recognition of the challenges faced by districts with limited connectivity, which prevents full participation in the e-voucher system of the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP). The Union emphasized the need to distribute inputs through the Direct Input Supply (DIS) system in areas like Eastern, Central, and Southern Provinces, which were hit hardest by the drought. These provinces, considered Zambia’s “maize belts,” are experiencing a critical shortage in maize, making precise input distribution essential for food security.

“Farmers will welcome this change if adopted, as it ensures that inputs reach them directly and helps avoid any risks of diversion,” noted Zimba.

Energy and Infrastructure Developments

The Union also recognized the government’s efforts to address the country’s energy challenges. While the construction of the 300-megawatt thermal power plant in Maamba will only be completed by mid-2026, ZNFU acknowledged ongoing solar energy projects aimed at diversifying Zambia’s energy mix and reducing the current power deficit.

In addition, ZNFU welcomed the expansion of communication towers to improve digital inclusion in rural areas, where most farming operations are based. “This is a long-awaited development for farmers, as enhanced connectivity will support operations and improve access to important agricultural information,” Zimba said.

Improved Feeder Roads and Environmental Protection

Another positive development highlighted by ZNFU was the rehabilitation of over 2,980 kilometers of feeder roads, which has improved access to markets for farm produce and facilitated the delivery of inputs. The Union encouraged the government to continue its focus on rural road maintenance, emphasizing its importance for the farming community.

ZNFU also commended the government’s commitment to protecting Zambia’s headwaters and water bodies from encroachment and pollution. The Union plans to collaborate with the government to identify and map vital water resources to ensure their conservation.

Commitment to Sector Growth and Collaboration

In closing, Zimba reaffirmed ZNFU’s commitment to working closely with the government to implement the bold pronouncements made by President Hichilema. He praised the government’s continued efforts to support the growth of the agricultural sector, which remains a key driver of Zambia’s economy.

“The increased funding and the government’s focus on infrastructure and environmental protection will enhance productivity, promote innovation, and improve food security, income generation, and rural development,” Zimba concluded.

ZNFU is optimistic that these developments will lead to transformative growth in Zambia’s agricultural sector, ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience for farmers across the country.