Sunday, September 22, 2024
General News

Kitwe Police Retrieve Five Bodies Of Illegal Miners

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Police officers in Kitwe District retrieved five bodies of illegal miners that were buried at green mountain tailing Dam.
Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba confirmed that the accident occurred around 14:30 hours on Saturday 21st September in Kitwe district.

Mr Mweemba said the five who have not yet been identified went mining at the site when suddenly the tailing dam collapsed and buried them.

He added that the police officers went to the scene of the accident and managed to retrieve all the five bodies.

Mr Mweemba said the situation is calm at the area and the bodies of the five illegal miners have been deposited in the Kitwe Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

