Today’s Scripture

“My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me.”

John 10:27, NIV

Give Ear To

Friend, how many times is God speaking to us throughout the day but we’re not sensitive to it? Perhaps it’s just a whisper, “Slow down on the freeway. Be kinder to your spouse. Call your friend and give her some encouragement. Turn off the computer and get some more sleep. Take care of yourself.” Gentle whispers. They’re not loud. God is not going to force you to do it. It’s just an impression. The word “obey” in the original language means “give ear to.” To be obedient, you have to give your ear to what God is saying. You have to be a listener. Be sensitive to the whisper. What are you feeling in your spirit? It may not be words, just a knowing deep down of what you’re supposed to do. Other voices, thoughts, reasonings, and people’s opinions will be much louder, but you have to learn to give the whispers the most attention. When you let the still small voice be the voice you follow, you’ll make the best decisions.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You speak to me throughout my day in gentle whispers in my spirit. Help me to give ear to what You are saying rather than push it down or ignore it. I will listen to Your still small voice and obey. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries