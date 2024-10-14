Tragedy struck this morning when five people lost their lives in a road traffic accident along the Great North Road in Chisamba. The crash occurred near a curve by Golden Valley at around 07:20 hours and involved a Sino truck water bowser (registration number AGB 9618) and a Toyota Vitz (registration number BAG 2972).

According to reports, the driver of the Sino truck, who was en route to supply water to a company constructing the dual carriageway, attempted an improper overtaking maneuver. This action resulted in a head-on collision with the Toyota Vitz, which was headed in the opposite direction from Lusaka.

The Toyota Vitz was driven by Bwalya Kasonde, a 32-year-old resident of Chilanga. Tragically, Kasonde and three of the four passengers in the vehicle died on the spot. The fourth passenger, critically injured in the crash, was rushed to Liteta Hospital but succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment. The driver of the Sino truck emerged from the crash unscathed.

The remains of the five victims have been transported to Liteta Hospital Mortuary, where postmortems will be conducted.

Accidents like this remind us of the inherent dangers that come with being on the road. Driving, especially on highways and sharp curves like those near Golden Valley, requires heightened caution. Unfortunately, no one can predict precisely when an accident will happen, but it is always wise to drive with vigilance and responsibility. Reckless overtaking and high speeds are often contributing factors to many fatal accidents, as seen in this heartbreaking incident.

The importance of adhering to road traffic rules and regulations cannot be overstated. Motorists are urged to exercise patience and drive defensively, especially on busy highways. While one may not always have control over another driver’s actions, defensive driving and caution can greatly reduce the likelihood of such tragedies.

This incident is not just a reminder to obey traffic laws but also an appeal for motorists to consider the value of human life. It is crucial to always think twice before taking risks on the road, such as improper overtaking or speeding, as the consequences can be dire.

As the Central Province police continue to investigate the exact circumstances leading to this accident, they also appeal to all road users to remain cautious and alert on Zambia’s highways, particularly during peak traffic hours.

The families of the deceased are mourning the loss of their loved ones, and this tragic event should serve as a warning to us all about the dangers that lie in reckless driving. No journey is worth a life.

Charity Munganga, Commanding Officer – Central