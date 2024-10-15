The Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has commenced hearings, held in camera, regarding the complaint against three suspended Constitutional Court Judges.

The three judges – Annie Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, and Palan Mulonda – were suspended on September 23, 2024, by President Hakainde Hichilema, following recommendations by the JCC. The suspension came in response to a complaint lodged by Youth Network Against Violence Executive Director, Moses Kalonde.

In a parallel development, the judges’ attempt to overturn their suspension through Judicial Review has been unsuccessful. A High Court panel, comprising Judges Charles Zulu, Chilombo Maka, and Twaambo Musonda, ruled that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The panel emphasized that the Constitutional Court is the appropriate body to address the constitutional issues raised by the suspended judges.

The hearing at the JCC continues as the matter unfolds, drawing significant public and legal attention.