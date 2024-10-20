Today’s Scripture

“But I, with shouts of grateful praise, will sacrifice to you. What I have vowed I will make good. I will say, ‘Salvation comes from the LORD.’”

Jonah 2:9, NIV

Shouts of Praise

Friend, today’s Scripture was spoken by the prophet Jonah while he was inside the huge fish that God sent to spare his life after he had disobeyed God’s command. You can imagine how it reeked almost unbearably inside the fish’s digestive system. For eight verses, Jonah had talked about how bad his life was, how he was in the depths of despair, how he didn’t see a way out. All that was true, but it didn’t change his situation. Then in the midst of the stink and difficulties, he suddenly offered up a sacrifice of praise and surrender. That’s what caused God to go to work and have the fish put Jonah back on dry ground to fulfill his destiny.

You may be in a stinky situation today. You could describe what you’ve done wrong, how you aren’t treated right, or how you’re not getting well. But that creates an atmosphere of doubt, defeat, and negativity that keeps you where you are. Be a Jonah and send up a shout of praise. Send up faith. Send up hope. You’re about to see that negative situation turn around.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that when I make a mistake and bring trouble upon myself as Jonah did, You cover me with mercy and give me second chances. Today I will offer up a shout of grateful praise to You and declare You as my Lord. I believe You will get me to where I’m supposed to be. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”