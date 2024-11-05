President Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the 2024 Shikaumpa Traditional Ceremony of the Ila people in Namwala District, emphasizing the vital role traditional ceremonies play in national unity and cultural preservation. Speaking in Chief Mukobela’s area, President Hichilema underscored that such events are instrumental in fostering peace, security, and stability across the nation.

The Shikaumpa ceremony celebrates the legacy of Mukobela Kakombo, the revered first chief of the region, who was known for his commitment to education and strong leadership that protected his people. President Hichilema highlighted Chief Kakombo’s forward-thinking vision, recalling how the chief personally funded Lubanga Shabongo School to empower youth through education. In honor of this legacy, President Hichilema announced plans for the government to rehabilitate the school to preserve its historical significance and the chief’s dedication to education.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to free education, President Hichilema pointed out that it has facilitated access for millions of children, aligning with the government’s vision for an educated populace. He expressed gratitude to the Zambian people for their resilience amid drought-related challenges and assured continued support to prevent hunger and enhance food security. The President encouraged citizens to remain steadfast and continue farming efforts to bolster the country’s self-sufficiency.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima praised the impact of the free education policy, noting that school attendance had surged to six million students, adding about two million new learners. He also announced plans to establish one of the proposed 100 smart schools in Chief Mukobela’s area, signaling the government’s ongoing commitment to educational development.

Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa reported support from traditional leaders for the government’s zoning of the Kafue Flats as a beef zone, aimed at protecting the area from selfish exploitation. Nanjuwa affirmed the Provincial Administration’s collaboration with chiefs to safeguard the region’s resources.

The ceremony was attended by approximately 35 traditional leaders from various regions of Zambia, underscoring its importance as a cultural gathering that promotes unity and mutual respect.