GOVERNMENT has disclosed that about 5.8 million people in Zambia are struggling to survive due to the drought that affected livelihoods, infrastructure and the environment.

Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa appealed for humanitarian assistance stressing that Zambia has not been spared from the effects of the El Nino.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mweetwa was speaking at the 5th ordinary meeting of Ministers responsible for Disaster Risk Management in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Mr Mweetwa further indicated that government has formulated a drought response plan to provide relief to 6.6 million people over the next 14 months.

He announced that 889 United States dollars is required to fill the gap in the provision of food, shelter and health care among other needs.

“A Drought Response Plan has been developed to provide life-saving assistance to 6.6 million people over the next 14 months, but a significant funding gap of $889 million remains,” Mr Mweetwa said.

“However, with only 15% of the flash appeal for the United Nations and International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) mobilized so far, the region is facing a significant resource mobilization challenge,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa also said that as the region prepares for the upcoming rainfall season, there is a growing need to strengthen disaster preparedness and response.