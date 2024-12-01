Today’s Scripture

Praise him for his mighty works; praise his unequaled greatness!

Psalm 150:2, NLT

Unequaled Greatness

Friend, you realize just how limited you are, but God is unlimited. We’re natural, but He’s supernatural. When you don’t see a way out, you’ll be tempted to complain. No, turn it around and praise Him for who He is. “Lord, praise You that You’re bigger than this sickness. Praise You that You’re stronger than this addiction. Praise You that You’re greater and more powerful than this trouble or these people.” You could be sending up doubt, defeat, and complaints, but you’re bragging on the goodness of God and sending up praise that sets miracles into motion. That’s when God will show up and do what you cannot do.

Sometimes we’re waiting for circumstances to change, then we’ll give God praise, then we’ll have a good attitude, but that’s backward. You have to praise God first. You have to have that song in your heart when nothing is changing. God is still on the throne. Keep thanking Him that He’s working. Keep declaring that you’re coming through this. Let every breath you take be with praise to the Lord.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are unequaled in greatness and worthy of my highest praise. Thank You that You reign over all the circumstances of my life and that You are with me. As long as I have breath, I will praise You and believe You are defeating the challenges in my life. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”