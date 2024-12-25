By Field Ruwe EdD

“Field, if Jesus Christ returned to earth today and held a press conference and you were among the chosen few to ask him a question, what one question would you ask him?” A White dear friend asked primly.

Silence stretched out for a few seconds and with it I felt the twinges of pain at the base of my skull. Hot tears fought for room in my eyes. I pondered with a deliberation that came not only from my soul but also from the souls of the countless black individuals on earth.

For a flash moment, I heard hundreds of my ancestors on the lower deck of the slave ship shackled in pairs, in unsanitary conditions singing; “Why was I born a man…to make a brute!

Why am I a slave? O God, save me…deliver me! Let me be free! [I shall not live and die as a slave.] I will not stand it. Get caught, or get clear, I’ll try it…I had [rather get] killed running as die standing.” All the while sharks followed the ship to feed off those thrown aboard, shouting“Let me be free! Is there any God? Why am I a slave? O God, save me! God, deliver me!” I envisioned their bodies scavenged by marine organism; their bones dissolved at deep at the end. I

wondered what I would ask Jesus.

How about you? What would you ask Jesus?

To be continued in the new year.