Tayali’s mutiny case postponed

By Chief Editor
The Lusaka Magistrates Court has postponed to January 30, 2025, the delivery of judgment in a matter where fugitive Economic Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali, is facing the charge of inciting mutiny.

Lusaka Magistrate Kelvin Soma has informed the prosecution and defense lawyers in chambers that the judgment is not ready because he was previously not feeling well.

Mr. Tayali allegedly used social media to incite persons serving in the Defense Force and Zambia Police Service not to pay allegiance to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Further, Mr. Tayali allegedly, on April 2, 2022, without lawful excuse, received official classified Zambia Army messages in defiance of the State Security Act.

He later allegedly circulated the same messages.

ZNBC

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

