Today’s Scripture

More than anything you guard, protect your mind, for life flows from it.

Proverbs 4:23, CEB

Refusing Negative Seeds

Friend, we all have voices that are trying to keep us from our destiny. Sometimes it’s people telling us what we can’t become. “You aren’t qualified.” It may be experts telling us, “You’re never going to get well.” You hear about the economy, inflation, viruses, division. This can bring fear and worry. “What’s going to happen?” Words are like seeds. If you dwell on them long enough, they’ll take root and become a reality. The good news is that you get to choose what gets planted in your soil.

Don’t let just any seed get in there. If it is discouraging, brings fear, or pushes you down, don’t give it the time of day. Don’t give the doubt from other people or your own negative thoughts permission to become a reality. You have to tune out all the negative, limiting words—“can’t do it,” “not able,” “never going to happen.” You don’t have to receive it. If you don’t dwell on it, those words will die stillborn and have no effect on you. Keep your mind filled with positive, hopeful, faith-filled thoughts.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can guard my thought life and stop allowing negative thoughts to enter and take root. Help me to clear out all the weak, negative thoughts and dwell on what You have to say about me. I declare that I will think faith-filled thoughts. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”