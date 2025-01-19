The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) this week destroyed non-compliant electrical appliances and fruit flavoured drinks in Lusaka valued at K163, 984.

On November 7, 2024, the Agency seized and withdrew assorted adaptor extension cables and water heating elements valued at K152, 464 from Express Mart trading outlet located along Nangwenya road for contravening the compulsory standards – ZS 558 and ZS 106 as well as the Compulsory Standards Act No.3 of 2017.

The Agency found that various electrical appliances had non-compatible top plugs, poor insulation quality and different amperage ratings between the top plug and the adaptor, among other non-compliances,thereby posing a risk to public safety.

The potential risks the appliances posed include personal injury, electric shock, fire and damage to property, among others.Further, the Agency seized 80 cases of fruit flavoured drinks bearing the brand names of Kings Cade and Paris from Kamwala trading outlets in Lusaka on May 11, 2024 valued at K11, 520 for contravening the compulsory standard, ZS 554.



The beverages were illegally supplied on the market contrary to the provisions of sections 15 and 21 of the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017.

ZCSA has warned of stern actions against entities and traders illegally supplying non-compliant products on the Zambian market. This is because such products pose a risk to public health and safety.

The Agency will continue conducting enforcement and public education activities in a bid to ensure that only safe products are allowed on the market.Consumers are urged to report suspicious products to the nearest ZCSA office at major border entry points or in provincial centres or the Head Office in Lusaka so that enforcement actions are undertaken.

ZCSA regulates the manufacture, importation and sale of electrical products covered by the following compulsory standards:

ZS 106: Safety of Household and similar Electrical Appliances-Specification;

ZS 558: Plugs and Socket Outlets, Adaptors and Connection Units

ZS 688: Electric Cables with Extruded Solid Dielectric Insulation for Fixed Installations

(300/500 to 1900/3300 Volts) Specification.

The Zambian Standards cover specifications and testing methods of the respective products for household,

commercial and light industrial use.

ZCSA, a statutory body under Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, is mandated by the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017, to administer, maintain and enforce compulsory standards for the purpose of public safety, health, consumer and environmental protection.

Issued by: Brian Hatyoka -Acing Manager – Communications And Public Relations

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency