“Dodging Mwamba’s Muddy Traps – Strategic Missteps in Political Engagement”

By Linda Banks

Emmanuel Mwamba has once again proven why he remains a formidable figure in Zambia’s political arena. The journalist-turned-tactician has an uncanny ability to set the agenda, pulling strings that leave even the most seasoned political players scrambling. The recent frenzy surrounding his seemingly innocuous question—“Where is the President?”—highlights the reactive missteps of Zambia’s political machinery, raising urgent questions about strategic finesse at the highest levels of government.

Mwamba’s genius lies not in confrontation but in subtle provocation. His methodology is straightforward yet devastatingly effective: light the match and step back as the fire spreads. When government operatives and officials respond emotionally or reactively, they validate his tactics, further fueling the chaos he orchestrates.

Take, for instance, the latest episode. A single post by Mwamba triggered an avalanche of rumors, debates, and conspiracy theories. Instead of maintaining composure, high-ranking officials engaged directly with him on his own platform. In doing so, they handed Mwamba exactly what he wanted: legitimacy and control over the narrative.

Linda Banks, a journalist and lecturer in Sussex, doesn’t mince words in her assessment of this strategic blunder. “Engaging Mwamba directly, especially from high office, is a grave misstep,” she writes. “The mud isn’t on him; it’s on you.”

Banks calls Mwamba a “master puppeteer” whose provocations turn even minor issues into national controversies. From questioning presidential whereabouts to commenting on uniform changes within the military, Mwamba’s posts are crafted to ignite political tempests. Yet, time and again, the response from the government has been emotional rather than calculated.

The Problem: A Lack of Strategy

The central issue, according to Banks, isn’t Mwamba’s provocations but the government’s inability to outmaneuver him. “Mwamba isn’t the problem—your strategy is,” she argues. The reactive approach taken by officials, including high commissioners and civil servants, has not only amplified Mwamba’s reach but also undermined their own credibility.

Banks outlines three key solutions:

Ignore Him

Silence, she emphasizes, is not weakness but strategy. Starving Mwamba of the attention he thrives on would neutralize much of his influence. Deploy Media Professionals

Instead of engaging directly, the government’s media team should handle public discourse. Trained professionals are better equipped to manage narratives without emotional outbursts. Think Before You Speak

Words from high office carry weight. Phrases like “watch out” and “be careful” can easily be twisted into threats, playing directly into Mwamba’s hands.

A Call for Strategic Rethink

Banks warns that unless a significant shift in strategy occurs, Mwamba will continue to dominate the political discourse, often at the government’s expense. His ability to test boundaries and manipulate reactions will persist, leaving officials to clean up the mess while Mwamba emerges unscathed.

The article ends with a pointed challenge: “The question isn’t whether Mwamba will keep playing his game. The question is, will you keep falling for it?”

As Zambia navigates these turbulent political waters, the need for calculated, composed, and professional engagement has never been more critical. Whether the government can rise to the occasion remains to be seen.

For more insights, contact Linda Banks at [email protected].