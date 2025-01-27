The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Zambia has described 2024 as having been a groundbreaking year for the sport in the country as it was filled with exceptional achievements despite significant challenges.

At the Africa Championships, Zambia secured a gold medal through Gilbert Ndlovu, two silver medals, and two bronze medals— which MMA president Benjamin Bush said was a historic accomplishment.

“This success came despite broken promises from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts regarding transport allowances, but we were fortunate to receive timely support from sponsors like 1XBet, Viva Med Hospital, and Big Tree Beverages with Wildcat Energy Drink,” Bush said.

He said the National Sports Council of Zambia also played a vital role in ensuring Zambia’s participation in the World Championships in Uzbekistan where a team of four fighters competed instead of the intended 12 due to funding shortfalls.

“Viva Med Hospital stepped in to provide accommodation, transport, and meals. Despite the reduced team, the athletes performed remarkably, with Miracle Chipito securing a bronze medal after three intense bouts over three days, all while competing with a broken nose,” Bush said.

Domestically, Bush said the Zambia National Amateur League (ZNAL) ended on a high note with its final event on December 23, 2024 at Scream Disco Nightclub, proving that MMA continues to deliver unmatched entertainment.

He said the event showcased top-tier fights and solidified MMA’s place as one of Zambia’s most exciting sports.

“Looking ahead to 2025, Zambia has ambitious plans. The ZNAL will continue to grow, and private promotions are set to create new opportunities for athletes. Additionally, training programmes for officials and coaches are planned to strengthen the sport’s foundation,” Bush said.

He said the MMA plans to send a squad of 14 athletes to the Africa Championships in Luanda, Angola and is appeal to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts and corporates to support the endeavour.

“With adequate backing, Zambia can once again demonstrate its fighting spirit and achieve great success on the continental stage,” he said.

Furthermore, Bush said the World Championships in Mexico are scheduled for November 2025 and the MMA hope to take another squad of 14 athletes.

“To make this a reality, we are calling on the corporate sector and government to provide the necessary support for our fighters to compete at the highest level and continue to make Zambia proud,” he said.

And in another exciting development, seven Zambian fighters, including Miracle Chipito (World Championship bronze medalist), Abraham Banda (Africa Championship silver medalist), and Elisha Lukungu (ZNAL winner), have been invited to compete at the Impact Fighting Championship in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

Bush said athletes from Ulemu Fight Academy, Kopala Warriors, and Wild Fighters Club will represent Zambia in Kinshasa.

“As we reflect on the resilience and achievements of 2024, we eagerly anticipate an even brighter future for MMA in Zambia in 2025. With continued support from sponsors, the government, and the MMA community, the sport is poised to reach new heights and inspire the next generation of Zambian fighters,” Bush said.

By Benedict Tembo