Upon his return from the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania, President Hakainde Hichilema convened a high-level meeting with government experts and key stakeholders to reinforce food security initiatives in Zambia.

The meeting focused on enhancing irrigation systems, boosting agricultural production, and improving overall productivity to ensure sustainable food security, regardless of prevailing weather conditions.

“Our strategic approach is aimed at strengthening our agricultural sector to guarantee food security for all Zambians,” President Hichilema said in a statement.



The summit, held in Dar es Salaam, gathered African Heads of State and Government to discuss accelerating electricity access for 300 million people across Africa by 2030. Currently, about 685 million people on the continent lack reliable access to electricity, a challenge that the summit sought to address through sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

“Energy is a critical component of economic growth, and as leaders, we are committed to finding and implementing initiatives that will fast-track this ambitious agenda,” Hichilema noted, emphasizing the need for greater investment in Africa’s energy sector.

He further stressed the importance of self-reliance, urging African nations to explore internal solutions before seeking external assistance.

The summit served as a platform for discussions on investment opportunities and strategies to bridge the energy gap across the continent, fostering economic resilience and sustainable development.