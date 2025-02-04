In a move that has ignited serious debate across the globe, President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend foreign aid to Africa is a wake-up call to the continent. While many view this decision as mean-spirited, it provides an opportunity for self-examination. Africa continues to struggle to achieve economic independence since gaining its independence. This pause on aid, albeit temporary, presents a chance to reassess our over-reliance on donors. Since its independence, Africa has existed as a street kid, always begging for handouts.

Frankly, it is disappointing that this suspension is not permanent; until the continent charts its own economic course, it risks remaining beholden to Western countries. African nations exist only in name, while their economies are manipulated by those who disguise the continent’s exploitation as aid.

So, what is wrong with Africa? Which child does not long to walk independently? We fought for self-governance, yet we consistently find ourselves returning to our former colonizers, extending our hands for mere scraps. This dependency syndrome has persisted over the years, contributing to our lack of foreign influence. The absence of veto power in the United Nations illustrates our ongoing subservience to those who control our nations. One may sit at the same table as their master, but ultimately, the master retains the final say. This is Africa’s position in global politics—the size of the continent and its people do not carry the weight they deserve.

In her book Dead Aid, Dambisa Moyo warns of a future where reliance on foreign aid creates a cycle of dependency that hampers true development. The pattern of aid-driven development has transformed our international relations into a system of begging, leaving our foreign policy at the mercy of funders. When our leaders travel abroad, they do so to solicit minimal support, trading our valuable resources for paltry donations. One can safely ask, “Is continuous foreign aid keeping Africa underdeveloped?” The answer is affirmative. If aid had truly worked, we would have developed decades ago. Our education and public health systems are primarily aid-driven, leaving us vulnerable to our colonial masters. After decades of self-rule, we remain unable to provide clean water or sanitation to our people, Zambia being an excellent example. This is despite our politicians boasting of billions in assets. As citizens, we live on donor funding while politicians thrive on our backs. They know that America, Japan, and the European Union will always open their pockets to stop us from starving to death, so they steal our money at will. It is time to grow up!

I am excited that the Trump administration may finally compel corrupt African leaders to rethink how they view their people. For decades, African leaders have taken pride in foreign-aided development. They usually claim credit knowing too well that the majority does not realize it came from America, China, or Japan!

The cycle of donor-driven development won’t empower Africa until we learn to use our own vast resources. In other words, achieving economic independence requires weaning ourselves off foreign handouts and leveraging our resources to foster African driven economic growth. Unfortunately, Western nations, through their aid, only give just enough to feed the donor dependency syndrome rather than facilitate genuine development. Their aid is meant to keep us at the bottom of the economic ladder! Marcus Garvey was right—Black people are often at the bottom of all human races. Until we fight to rise to the top, our fate is permanently fixed.

I pray that Trump’s decision stands. Our families do not thrive on handouts; we find ways to sustain themselves using the resources we have. So, why should states operate differently? We possess all the resources needed to develop our nations, along with brilliant minds, many of whom are teaching and working in donor nations. Why shouldn’t we tap into this talent to develop Africa?

Now is the time for Africa to reflect, regroup, and start a new path toward true self-sufficiency. Trump’s decision may indeed be the catalyst Africa needs.

Kapya Kaoma