The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended FIFA Referee Joseph Kalunga for the remainder of the season following his performance in the Week 26 MTN Super League match between Atletico Lusaka and FC Muza. The game, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the hosts at Nkoloma Stadium, was marred by controversial officiating decisions.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga announced the decision, stating that the suspension was based on a recommendation from the Technical and Match Review Committee of the Referees Department. The committee, which consists of esteemed FIFA and CAF instructors and assessors, reviewed video footage of the match and found Kalunga’s officiating to be substandard.

“A video clip in which Mr. Kalunga awarded a penalty to MUZA FC during their match against Atletico Lusaka on Saturday, March 1, 2025, was forwarded to the Technical and Match Review Committee of the Referees Department,” said Kamanga. “The committee determined that Kalunga was incorrect in awarding the penalty, among other contested decisions that ultimately led to crowd disturbances.”

Kamanga emphasized that FAZ remains committed to maintaining high refereeing standards, especially as the league enters its decisive phase.

“At this stage of the league, we will only assign referees who demonstrate a commitment to upholding fair play and high officiating standards. We cannot allow repeated poor officiating to tarnish the integrity of our beautiful game,” he added.

Kalunga becomes the second high-profile referee to be suspended this season. Earlier, Shem Nyondo was suspended following his officiating in the Week 17 fixture between Kabwe Warriors and Nkana Football Club on December 18, 2024, at the Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

FAZ continues to enforce stringent measures to ensure fairness and professionalism in Zambian football officiating.