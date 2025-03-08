Maria Zaloumis, the vibrant and unstoppable force behind The Zed Farmer, is here to shake things up! In a refreshingly bold International Women’s Day message, she’s calling on women everywhere especially those stuck in toxic relationships to ditch the drama, embrace new beginnings, and live life on their own terms.

And guess what? She’s not just talking the talk. Zaloumis, a trailblazing agricultural innovator and recent honoree at the Zanaco Bank’s Zee Woman Banking Awards, is walking the walk. Her message comes hot on the heels of her very public split from what she described as an abusive marriage to her pastor husband. But instead of hiding in the shadows, she’s owning her story and using it to light a fire under women everywhere.

“Ladies, listen up! If you’re broken, stuck, or just plain unhappy, it’s time to hit the reset button,” Zaloumis declared during a lively Facebook Live session. “I’m all about my happiness. If someone or something doesn’t vibe with my vision, I’m out. No hard feelings, no regrets. Life’s too short to waste time on people who don’t get it.”

She didn’t stop there. Zaloumis, who’s no stranger to starting over (hello, divorce!), had some straight-up advice for women in unhappy marriages or toxic situations. “If you’re being cheated on, disrespected, or just feeling stuck, it’s time to level up. Success starts in your mind. Believe it, speak it, and go get it. And honey, don’t worry about what anyone else thinks your family, your friends, or even your nosy neighbor. If you’re not happy, nothing else matters.”

Zaloumis also dropped some wisdom about chasing dreams, no matter how big or small. “Want to be a farmer like me? Go for it. Dream of being an engineer? Do it. The Bible says trust in the Lord, but I’m saying trust in yourself too. Don’t let what’s around you hold you back. You’ve got this!”

Of course, not everyone was cheering her on. One follower threw a little shade, suggesting she should “practice what she preaches” in light of her recent divorce. But Zaloumis wasn’t having it. “Don’t judge me without knowing the full story,” she fired back. “I’m living my truth, and that’s all that matters.”

Maria Zaloumis is the breath of fresh air we all need. Her message? Life’s too short to settle. Whether you’re dreaming of a new career, leaving a toxic relationship, or just finding your joy, it’s time to go after it no apologies, no excuses. So, ladies, what are you waiting for? Let’s get to living!

Maria Zaloumis is a testament to the power of resilience, self-belief, and living life unapologetically. Her journey from a difficult past to becoming a force of change in the agricultural sector, and an inspiring voice for women everywhere, shows us that no setback is too big to overcome. She’s not just advocating for women to leave behind what no longer serves them but also to take charge of their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem. So, as Maria herself says: Reset, rise, and thrive no apologies, no regrets.