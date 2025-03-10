President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the handover ceremony of the School Health Project at Malama School in Kasama, celebrating its addition to a network of 595 similar facilities across the country. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to integrating education and healthcare, ensuring that students and their communities receive essential health services within their learning environments.

The School Health Program is a comprehensive initiative designed to address both the academic and health needs of pupils. By providing access to healthcare services within school premises, the program enhances student well-being and contributes to improved educational outcomes.

“We are pleased to note that, so far, 5,000 teachers have been trained as the first line of defense in school health, while 1.5 million learners across 700 schools in all 10 provinces have benefitted from this initiative,” President Hichilema stated during the ceremony.

Achieving universal health coverage remains a national priority, and these school-based health facilities play a crucial role in making healthcare more accessible to students. Trained teachers serve as vital entry points for healthcare, ensuring that learners receive the necessary support to thrive academically and personally.

President Hichilema extended his gratitude to the Ministries of Education and Health, as well as all stakeholders involved, for their dedication to this initiative. “We commend the collaborative efforts that have made this project a success. Empowering our learners through access to healthcare is a transformative step toward building a healthier and more prosperous Zambia.”

The expansion of the School Health Program reflects the government’s broader commitment to fostering a well-rounded educational experience that prioritizes both learning and well-being, reinforcing the role of schools as centers of holistic development in communities nationwide.