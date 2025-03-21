President Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Windhoek on Thursday to witness the historic inauguration of Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s fifth president and first female Head of State. The milestone coincides with Namibia’s 35th Independence anniversary, set to be commemorated on Thursday.

Upon arrival, President Hichilema and his delegation paid tribute to Namibia’s founding president, the late Dr. Samuel Nujoma, at Heroes’ Acre. Reflecting on Dr. Nujoma’s legacy, Hichilema emphasized the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of Namibia’s liberation leaders.

“We honor Dr. Nujoma and his generation for their selfless leadership, sacrifices, and tireless efforts to liberate Namibia and Africa. As leaders, we draw inspiration from their dedication and hard work. We recognize the debt we owe to Dr. Nujoma and his compatriots, and we are committed to carrying on their legacy by promoting economic liberation and development across the continent,” President Hichilema stated.

On the eve of the inauguration, President Hichilema attended a State Banquet hosted by outgoing Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba at State House. The event brought together African Heads of State and Government, as well as other dignitaries, providing an opportunity for dialogue on regional cooperation and governance.

“The seamless transition of leadership in Namibia and across Africa is a testament to our continent’s maturing democracy,” President Hichilema noted, commending President Mbumba for his leadership during a period marked by the loss of both a sitting president and the country’s founding leader.

Among the distinguished guests was Zambia’s former Vice President Inonge Wina, who joined the celebrations in solidarity with Namibia.

As Namibia embarks on a new chapter under President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s leadership, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional development.