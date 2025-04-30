Chisamba Solar Power Plant Nears Completion, Offering New Energy Hope for Zambia

In the heart of Central Zambia, a major step toward energy independence is nearing completion. The Chisamba Solar Power Plant, a 100-megawatt facility designed to harness the power of the sun, is now 97 percent complete and expected to begin generating electricity by May.

This development comes at a critical time for the country, which is grappling with one of its worst electricity shortages in recent years. ZESCO, Zambia’s national power utility, recently reported a shortfall of up to 750 megawatts, leading to widespread load shedding that has disrupted homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses.

Once fully operational, the Chisamba plant will produce enough electricity to power an estimated 30,000 households. This new supply will help reduce pressure on the national grid and serve as a strategic shift away from the country’s heavy dependence on hydropower, which has become increasingly unreliable due to climate-induced droughts.

Plant Manager Chisa Nyerenda said the project represents far more than steel and panels. “This project is more than infrastructure. It’s a step toward energy security,” he said. “We’re not just switching on power,we’re powering Zambia’s future.”

The plant utilizes bifacial solar panels, a technology that captures light from both sides of the panel, increasing efficiency by 5 to 10 percent compared to conventional models. Unlike popular misconceptions, solar panels generate energy from light, not heat. “As long as there’s visible light, the modules are working,” Nyerenda explained.

A dedicated 132kV substation is nearly complete and will be used to evacuate power directly into the national grid, making the project’s benefits both immediate and scalable.

The government has been vocal in its support of solar as a long-term solution to Zambia’s energy crisis. Ministry of Information spokesperson Henry Kapata emphasized the administration’s commitment to energy diversification.

“The president has been very clear,diversifying our energy mix is no longer optional,” Kapata said. Echoing this, an official from the Ministry of Energy added, “Solar is not only the future; it is the now.” These statements reflect a broader push to make renewable energy not just an alternative, but a central pillar of Zambia’s energy strategy.

Beyond electricity generation, the Chisamba project is creating real opportunities for skills development and economic empowerment. Among the engineering team is Frances Selabuwa, the only female engineer on site, who described the experience as transformative. “To see the inside of a transformer, to understand these systems,it has opened my eyes,” she said.

Officials and experts suggest that the success of the Chisamba plant could mark the beginning of a broader solar boom in Zambia. Additional projects are expected in the coming years, potentially catalyzing a domestic solar equipment industry. This could generate thousands of new jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and infrastructure maintenance, helping the country build both energy and economic resilience.

In just ten months, the dusty fields of Chisamba have been transformed into a hub of innovation, industry, and optimism. With commissioning around the corner, the plant represents not just a solution to today’s power shortages, but a roadmap to a cleaner, more self-reliant future.

As Zambia looks to the horizon, one thing is certain,the sun is no longer just a symbol of hope. It’s becoming the source of it.