President Hakainde Hichilema has called on all Zambians to be productive in order to promote trade and economic growth in the country.

President Hichilema said government will focus on supporting production by assisting consumers through helping producers.

The President said this today when he officiated at the thanksgiving service for God’s favour, good rain and farming season in the 2024/2025 rain season at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

He thanked farmers across the country for not losing hope even after the drought in the previous rain season.

“If we were all trading and no producers, what would be trading then? So, I want to encourage citizens to produce something, then we will encourage and promote trade because we would have produced,” he said.

The Head of State said the government has learnt many lessons from the drought that the country experienced during the 2023/2024 rain season.

Mr Hichilema said the diversification of energy production, embracing irrigation agriculture and managing farming fields effectively through productivity are some of the lessons learnt from the 2023/2024 rain season.

President Hichilema further urged all Zambians to utilise government programmes and facilities such as the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as they are meant for them and the communities they come from.

“In that CDF, there are small amounts for agriculture grants and facilities for the community because CDF is money for the community. It is meant to drill a borehole for a church, an orphanage, a school or a clinic that can utilise the water to grow food to sustain the facility,” he explained.

The President also advised Zambians to reaffirm their trust and hope in God for He has always been faithful to them by providing them with all their needs.

He further thanked God for answering the Zambian people’s prayers for a good rain season and good harvest that the country has experienced in the last farming season.Additionally, President Hichilema called for unity in the country and to lean on the ‘One Zambia, One People motto, adding that the country will achieve more in unity than when divided.

“Let us work as a team, the church does its thing, farmers do their thing, finance people do their thing and by working together, we will deliver for our people and more importantly, let us love each other…love conquers everything,” he added.

He further wished all mothers in the country a happy Mother’s Day, which falls today.

And speaking earlier when giving a homily taken from the Book of Psalms 137 verses 1 to 4, a member of the United Church of Zambia Lusaka Presbytery, Todwell Siame, called on all Zambians to be responsible for the country in order to alleviate the devastating effects of climate change.

Bishop Siame said Zambians should be responsible for their country for it to sustain them as its citizens.

He further urged every farmer in the country not to give up on agriculture but remain hopeful because God answers prayers as he did this farming season.

Meanwhile, National Day of Prayer and Fasting National Chairperson, Venerable Sihubwa, gave a statement of purpose saying the day was special as Zambia chose to be a thankful nation.

Reverend Sihubwa explained that a thanks giving ceremony closes a season and opens a new one.

Rev. Sihubwa has since urged the nation to be thankful noting that criticism kills the spirit of a nation.

He further disclosed that this year’s National Day of Prayer will be held at the Heroes Stadium to celebrate its 10th anniversary since the country started observing it.

Among those in attendance at the service were Vice President Mutale Nalumango and her husband, First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, Cabinet Ministers and the members of the clergy from different church denominations.