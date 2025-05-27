A 45-year-old security officer in Kasempa District has been murdered while attempting to assist a woman who was crying for help in the early hours of Sunday, May 25, 2025.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Brighton Siwale has confirmed the incident, which occurred around midnight within Kasempa township on Sunday 25 May 2025 and was reported to Kasempa Police Station at 09:00 hours by the victim’s father.

This was in a statement issued by North-Western Province Police Commanding Officer to Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) in Kasempa District.

Mr Siwale disclosed that the deceased who was on duty at Janki Enterprises, responded to distress calls from an unidentified woman who was shouting after a man alleged to have stolen K20 from her.

He added that as the deceased attempted to intercept the fleeing suspect using a different route, a witness, Davison Soko, 36, who was walking nearby, later heard the victim cry out.

Mr Siwale further disclosed that the suspect was tracked to a guest house, where he was found hiding under a bed in Room 8 and positively identified by a witness.