FQM opens job center in Solwezi District

First quantum minerals through its subsidiary Kansanshi mining plc has opened a job Centre in Solwezi aimed curbing irregularities in it recruitment process.
Kansanshi mining plc Assistant manager, Allan Delaney, says through the job centre management hopes to create an inclusive and transparent recruitment process void of any malpractices.
The job centre which has been built at the cost of US$62,000 will provide information on available job opportunities in the mining company and assist prospective employees in the application process.
ZANIS reports that Mr. Delaney said this at the launch of the centre in Solwezi District, last evening.
He said FQM wants to give an equal opportunity to job seekers who have no access to internet to come to the centre and apply for jobs online.
He said FQM no longer accepts hard copy job applications as they have proved too difficult for the company to handle.
And North-western province deputy permanent secretary, Alfred Chingi said government is in support of initiatives aimed at removing acts of corruption in the employment process.
Mr Chingi noted that the objectives of the job centre are in line with government’s position on the need for transparency and accountability in the recruitment of workers.
FQM is the largest employer in Solwezi with about 13,000 employees directly employed by the mine or through contractors.
May be,just may be people will now be given job opportunities without nchekelako at FQM.And i hope most of them working from the Center are whites, coz we have few zambians offering jobs to fellow citizens without entering from the back.This is really good news to all of us wanting to work with FQM.
GOOD STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION
THANKS TO FQML FOR BEING PROFESSIONAL IN THE WAY OF HANDLING JOB SEEKERS. GOD BLESS YOU.
THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE.
What is the email address of this job centre in solwezi under fqm so that we apply onlin?Iam one of the applicants wwho have been waiting to apply.Can Mr Dealaney kindly avail this email addreess?
no more ukuswamo thats a good idear thanx mr manager
This is a good idea brought in, we just hope to receive the best.
yah its really a very gud and productive ,its going to go a long way
its a really good idea am an h.e.r technician I hope that one day I will show fqm my hidden potenial
Comment:well done guys
Comment:it is nice for this deveropment am one of people who want a job & this cn help me to get throw
