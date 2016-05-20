Lusaka businessman hacks into wife’s phone, catches her cheating, wants divorce

THE Matero Local Court heard how a Lusaka businessman who suspected his wife’s infidelity hired an Information Technology (IT) technician to hack into the wife’s phone to record all conversations she had with different men.
Jackson Phiri, 33, of Chunga Township a wholesaler sued his wife Maureen Banda, 29, of the same township for divorce. The couple married in 2011, they have one child together child. Bride price was paid.
Phiri told the court that problems in their marriage started in September last year when he decided to open a Salon business for his wife located at Lilanda market.
“After three months, I started receiving rumors from my friends that my wife has a boyfriend at the market,” he remarked.
“I was then forced to hire an ‘IT man’ to activate call monitor on her phone. She would receive an incoming call, then mine would vibrate and then I just click to listen to her conversations she had with different men.
“My wife’s attitude your honour has changed lately, she is now her own boss, ‘Ni ba bwana’ and honestly these attitudes have become unbearable for me because there is worse; she has now resorted on denying me my conjugal right,” Phiri said.
“I wish I didn’t give her that business capital, because now I no longer have any influence or command on her. Every time when she comes home; she keeps on giving me fake excuses that she is tired or she doesn’t’ want to be touched and this is seriously getting out of hand,” he said.
In her response, Banda who seemed not be moved by her husband’s plea: “This man is unreasonable your honour; he is the one who has the habit of coming home at awkward hours and refuse to eat the food I prepare and in fact he is just lying here,” she said.
She further, told the court that it would be a sigh relief if they can go separate ways and confirmed her husband’s statement that their love has indeed grown cold.
Passing judgment, Senior Local Court Magistrates Pauline Newa sitting with Lewis Mumba, granted divorce and ordered Phiri to compensate Banda with K4000 with the initial installment of K500 at month end of May and monthly child maintenance of K300. The couple was advised to share property acquired together equally.
(Mwebantu)
This is more like Kalaki’s corner depicting Sonta! Judgement reserved for 11/08/2016
It’s illegal to record people without permission, no?
Also do not hack into spouse’s phones. What you don’t know wont kill you.
It is a very big problem for all women all illiterate from the compounds, when they have such support to supplement household income flows….wake up…lol
Works of the enemy shonongo.
ITS VERY COMMON AMONG OUR ZAMBIAN WOMEN. SOME ARE MAARIED FROM VILLAGES AND BROUGHT TO TOWNS AND CITIES BY HARDWORKING MEN. BUT SOON THEY BATH AND DRESS UP IN GOOD FASHION AND DRIVE SOME SALAULA CARS THEY THINK ALL IS WELL HEVEN ON EARTH. YOUNG JACKSON PHIRI GO ON WITH YOUR LIFE YOU WILL GO UP UP AND ACHIEVE MORE IN YOUR BUSINESS VENTURES. THAT LADY IS DOOMED BECUASE THAT BOY FRIEND OF HAS WAS JUST A PARASITE RIDING ON JACKSON’S SUCCESS. NOW THAT YOU GONE YOUR OWN WAYS JUST WAIT THE FREE FALL FOR THE LADY HAS STATED. JUST WATCH HER FROM A DISTANCE.
Rubbish, some men are simply insecure! What kind of a person hacks anothers’ phone and fails to produce even one converstion in court that would implicate the wife?
Most of these men get very insecure when the woman is financially sound. A working woman needs time to rest, not everyday being riden like a bicycle, even the performance at work suffers.
Most likely her salon has alot of business and when she get’s home late this man freaks out.
After all the wife was able to state that he is lying and that he is the one who comes home at all hours of the night. Most likely he has an affair and wanted an excuse to divorce.
Good riddance!
You can only hack your wife when youre ready to divorce, were you mr Jackson?
Picheni Kazembe sang in his songs…
Kuli Ba Willie Shalechula nge fi Nalifye bwino….
Shafimwene fyose ifyo walenjeba, nkashi bufi fye walembepa Teddy..
What is Phiri being ordered to compensate her for?
Muna, re-read the story until you understand it.
ni local court bwana . . .he can appeal to the magistrate court! Then High court! Then Supreme court then Constitutional court until ……………….
Yes, indeed, Harold Muna: Why is Phiri being ordered to pay money to the woman who has been cheating on him, and doesn’t want him? Some times I get flabbergasted and bamboozled by some of these judgments…
this looks like a planed move. its also seems like no counselling was involved . the lady’s business presumably flourished so much that the husband saw unmatched threat.
people who rush to courts of law for marriage separation or divorce often regret their actions.the ITC man contributed to the problem to which he has risked being sued.
the man failed to see business blessings through his wife.
When you focus on finding the wrong side of your man/ woman, you shall surely find it for No one has been good to the others through and through. Even Jesus beat up people found gabbling but was that the best action at that time? If it were in these days he would have landed himself into the courts of law. Similarly had the woman hacked into her husband’s phone, the story would have been the same. What about the biblical call to forgive 77 X is it 7 or more? Can it not be applied here?
When a woman rejects a man it is very difficult to reverse her decision. Denying your spouse their conjugal rights is against biblical teaching and divorce is inevitable. Let us be real here. It is not all men who are wicked. The devil does use men, women and even children to do his dirty work. Let Jack move on. Of course the courts still judge against men whatever the particulars of the case.
if your spouse cheats contact [email protected] com. he helped mee hack my cheating husband’s phone and that went a long way during the divorce …you can mention that stephanie referred you for a quick response and you might probably get a discount
Do you think your girlfriend/boyfriend is cheating on you? or you want to boost your grades you can contact [email protected] you can also contact for all sort of hacking.. fast and reliable.
This hacker( [email protected] ) help me discover my cheating boyfriend by hacking his PHONE,FACEBOOK AND WHATAPP i was very devastated that my 2 years relationship was all a BIG lie , but A BIG THANKS to this hacker that saved me from making the biggest mistake of my life, you can contact him , his JOB isone of a kind because i totally trust him, you can tell him you are from me sali
CONTACT HIM:- [email protected]
contact HACKSERVICES41 @GMAIL .COM for any type of hacking, he is a professional hacker that specializes in exposing cheating spouse,and every other hacking related issues. he is a cyber guru , he helps catch cheating spouse by hacking their communications like call, Facebook, text, emails, Skype and many more. i have used this service before and he did a very good job, he gave me every proof i needed to know that my fiancee was cheating. You can contact him on his email HACKSERVICES41 @GMAIL .COM to help you catch your cheating spouse, or for any other hacking related problems, like hacking websites, bank statement, grades and many more. he will definitely help you, he has helped a lot of people, contact him and figure out your relationship status. i wish you the best too.?
If you need to check on your partner’s sincerity , track his current location with GPS, employee’s honesty,recover your email passwords,social networks(i.e Facebook,Twitter,IG),change your school grades,clear your criminal records, gain access to bank accounts contact : [email protected] …he helped me catch my cheating husband , just tell him Seth referred you for a quicker response
Hello Everyone, I am Nora and I want to use this medium to say [email protected] is the best out here. if you need hacking into a cheating spouse phone,email,facebook, etc..You really need [email protected] . I read a post by Charity Waller,she connected me with him he is a masterclass at this hacking jobs, its so discreet and interesting, tell him i referred you please..
i promised i would help in any way since he did the same for me..SMS/call: (+1) 917-563-8226
To my surprise,[email protected] gave me access to my husband mobile device remotely,i get to see all what that comes on his phone,see his call logs read is messages and also listen to his call conversation,and i have also seen a lot of recommendations about him,contact [email protected] for any spy ware he as got it all.
If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my wife’s phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got virtually every information she has been hiding over the months easily on my own phone: the spy app diverted all her whatsapp, facebook, text messages, sent and received through the phone: I also got her phone calls and deleted messages. She could not believe her eyes when she saw the evidence because she had no idea she was hacked..
Contact : [email protected]
Suspecting your spouse of cheating…I can help you hack their phones/emails account and give you full access to the account. The victim will not know that their phones/emails account has been compromised. With this service you will be able to read all past and current conversations, see all pictures and videos that have been sent and received and follow all future conversations live! When the user is sending or receiving new messages, you will also see them.. Contact me @: [email protected]
Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Anderson (HYPERHACKTIVE1 GMAIL COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the info(whatsapp, facebook, text messages, call logs etc) I needed faster and cheaper than I had imagined. The first time we spoke, we had a very long phone consultation in which he gave me all my options that he could think of to resolve my case, and he even recommended I try other options before hiring him, which shows that he is honest. I decided to hire him and I am glad I did. He is a fantastic investigator and a great person and if you have a dishonest partner don’t hesitate to send him a mail Contact: HYPERHACKTIVE1 GMAIL COM
hey people….i”m john from florida. i just got saved from a marriage that could”ve cost me my life…..but all thanks to a professional hacker i met who helped me hack into my cheating wife”s phone, calls, text messages and even deleted text messages, he is good at what he does….contact him on [email protected]. tell him menzies referred you to him. He will definitely help you out with anything you need concerning hacking.
I am disabled after A fatal accident. My wife abused me and neglected me by hitting me in my sleep switching my medication and stealing my pain medication I have a brain injury so she would tell me I was hallucinating or making it up that I was beating her in my sleep because I was having nightmares and hating myself but the doctors note to the police was I can’t dream anymore and it was impossible and that injuries would be The same. I got rushed for brain surgery after all my money is gone and I lost my business and she told me I’m going to be alone forever because I’m retard. I just needed to go into her facebook because she is in mine and messaging people bad things and has left me nobody talking to me. so i went online to start my search for a professional hacker then i saw…