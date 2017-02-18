Should female students cook for boyfriends?



By Nkole Nkole

THE remarks may have come off as unnecessary to some or completely irrelevant to others, but Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo had her own reasons for advising female students at higher learning institutions against cooking for their boyfriends.

According to Professor Luo, female students are at school to learn and not to practise their culinary skills by cooking for their boyfriends.

Her sentiments were shared when she made a visit to Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe last week and met some female students who are studying there.

Professor Luo advised the female students to take their education very seriously.

“What I know is that you come to school to learn and not to cook. Anybody who is doing that must stop and pay attention to school,” Professor Luo said during her visit.

The trend of cooking for one’s significant other is not uncommon at Zambia’s higher learning institutions and many seem to see nothing wrong with the gesture.

Some female students spoken to at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) considered Professor Luo’s advice unnecessary.

“Food is just food,” remarked NIPA student Angel Chewe over the minister’s advice. “If my boyfriend is hungry and I am also hungry and prepare food for us to eat, it does not mean that I am losing focus on my studies.”

It comes down to who one is and what principles one has, according to Salima Zulu, who says there is no direct effect on her studies as a result of cooking for her boyfriend.

Salima says she cooks for her friends, including her male friends, and they too cook for her purely on a mutual basis.

“When they visit me in my room, I cook for them out of the kindness of my heart and when I visit them, they also cook for me, so it is not a one-sided thing,” remarks Salima.

Niza Sichone of Evelyn Hone College sides with Professor Luo, saying female students need to place more focus on what really matters.

“We do have boyfriends but it’s just not really proper. The time used to cook can be used for studying instead,” she says.

Niza explains how in some cases female students cook for their boyfriends and carry the meals they prepare all the way to their boyfriends’ rooms to serve them, as would happen in a home.

This she says is done on an exchange basis whereby a boyfriend returns the favour by helping his girlfriend with an assignment.

Another student named Precious Mwewa supports Professor Luo’s advice because according to her, that is something which should take place in a marriage and not while students are studying at college or university.

“I don’t agree because it is time wasting and you don’t even know if that person is the one you will marry, and that time you are wasting cooking for him can be used for something more important.

“I think dating should remain dating if you’re in school because cooking for your boyfriend is like getting married in school since that’s literally the duty of marriage partners,” the no-nonsense-sounding Precious says.

But for Jane Ngwira, unless there is some statistical data to prove that cooking for their boyfriends or for their friends in general affects their scores, Professor Luo’s advice is not relevant.

Jane feels as long as one knows why they are in school, it does not matter who they cook for. In her view, it is absolutely possible to balance a successful academic life as well as a romantic relationship, which includes showing care by cooking for your partner.

She insists some boyfriends are actually very supportive of their girlfriends and even encourage them in their studies.

“For me it is a give and take kind of situation. If you cook food for your friends, whether male or female, how does that come out as a distraction?” she wonders.

“If your boyfriend buys food and brings it to your room to prepare because you are both hungry, I don’t see how that can become a distraction because you are simply dealing with your hunger.”

Professor Luo’s advice did not just end with food, however. She also said government would not condone lecturers who resort to having relationships with students.

She advised female students to guard against being lured into relationships by their lecturers.

“If there are any lecturers who want you, anyone should pick up the phone and report to me so that I phone your vice chancellor [Racheal Kabeta],” she said, and proceeded to give the students her mobile number after they demanded to have it.

Professor Luo also urged female students in Zambia to aim high and not end at getting degrees because, she stressed, there is nothing exclusive for men. She insisted women can do anything.