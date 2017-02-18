There is no constitution review, PF tells Zambians-Frank Bwalya



The ruling PF has cautioned Zambians against being mislead on the review of the amendments that were made to the Republican Constitution in 2016.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya is urging people in the Country to be wary that it is not true that the PF led government has embarked on another Constitution review process.

Mr. Bwalya says the nation needs to know that the process that is to be brought before Parliament is in fact the amendment of the clauses that are in conflict with other clauses in the Constitution.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Bwalya explains that what will therefore take place is a kind of aligning and cleaning up of lacunas that have been identified in the national document.

Mr. Bwalya note that these are the same inconsistency that the people of Zambia already know exist in the Country’s supreme law.

He states that it is for this reason that the ruling PF holds the view that there is no need to use the route of a Constitution review commission in amending some clauses in the Constitution.