Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga says President Edgar Lungu has treated him unfairly by attacking him openly before hearing his side of the story.

Responding to attacks by President Lungu in which Dr Mwaanga was accused of going round the region spreading falsehoods about the Lungu administration, the veteran said the attacks were unfair.

He said he expected President Lungu to have spoken to him first before lashing out at him in the media.

Dr Mwaanga however described President Lungu’s information about his trips as faulty.

Below is Dr Mwaanga’s statement

Statement by Dr Vernon J Mwaanga .

I have been receiving numerous calls from media houses and concerned citizens , following remarks which were made by President Edgar Lungu today at state house at a swearing in ceremony.

The President expressed disappointment that i have been travelling in the southern african region and spreading falsehoods about the current situation and events in zambia and something to the effect that the country was on fire.

I can confirm that i was invited to a meeting with President Lungu at state house late this morning after he had already made his statement.

At the time I went to state house and until after the meeting, i was not made aware that he had already made a public statement about me.

I only became aware after our meeting which was frank and transparent. I would have expected the President to invite me for a frank talk before going public and before relying on information about me which was turned out to be faulty.

Natural justice demands this procedure be followed as a minimum courtesy to a senior citizen and elder statesman like myself, who has always had the best interest of our country at heart.

I respect the confidentiality of our discussion with the head of state based on my long years of dealing with matters of statecraft , and will not divulge what we discussed, but suffice it to say that he gave me a fair opportunity to state my position after he had stated his and this is an opportunity i had looked forward to since March 2015, when he had promised me an opportunity to meet him and discuss matters relating to the welfare of our country.

As misfortune would have it , that meeting he had promised me never took place until today.

The President and i last met very briefly in Namibia in March 2015 at the inauguration of President Hage Geingob, where I had even gone to the airport in Windhoek to meet him when he arrived from Zambia accompanied by former President Rupiah Banda.

We were to meet in Lusaka after my return from Nigeria where i had gone to observe elections on behalf of the National Democratic Institute of the United States of America.

I am honoured that he gave me an opportunity this morning to talk to him in a very respectfully manner and I think we both understood each other’s respective positions and the way forward for our great country.