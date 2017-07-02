Napsa Stars are the new leaders of the 2017 FAZ Super Division season following a 3-0 home win over debutants Real Nakonde at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Lusaka club topple Lusaka Dynamos who were inactive this weekend because of Week 15 opponents Zanaco’s 2017 CAF Champions League commitments all this week until July 9.

All three goals for Napsa came in the second half with Youremember Banda scoring a brace in the 49th and 67th minutes.

Mangani Phiri added the third in the 75th minute to see Nakonde rooted at the bottom of the table on 8 points with just one win this season.

Napsa have 28 points from 14 games played.

Meanwhile in the late kickoff at the same venue, Nchanga Rangers failed to beat hosts Red Arrows and instead left Lusaka with a 1-1 draw.

Nchanga took the lead in the 17th minute through Adam Zukiru who then won a 57th minute penalty after he was upended by Bronson Chama.

However, Jimmy Nakena skied his spot kick.

Arrows them punished Nchanga to steal a point through a 72nd minute equaliser by Francis Kombe.

Arrows rise to 4th on 23 points displacing Zanaco who drop to 5th on 22 points.

Nchanga are 14th on the same number of points from 15 games played.