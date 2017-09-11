Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party has received petitions against Minister of Finance Felix Mutati from three provinces.

Mr. Mwila says the PF members are petitioning that Mr. Mutati who is also MMD president should choose whether to continue as Minister of finance or remain as MMD president.

He says the positions are from Eastern, Central and Northwestern Provinces.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mwila said in Ndola in an interview that his office submitted the petitions to President Edgar Lungu who is the appointing authority on Friday adding that it is up to Mr. Mutati or the appointing authority to decide on the matter.

MMD and the PF entered into an alliance during the August 2016 General elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has appealed to both UPND and PF cadres to refrain from all acts of violence in the ongoing campaigns for council chairpersons in Lavushi Manda, Kanchibiya, Itezhi-Tezhi and Lunte district.

He said Zambia has always been a peaceful country stressing that the PF wants to see the continuation of peace which the country has enjoyed for the past 53 years.

Mr. Mwila, however, condemned the acts of violence where the UPND and PF cadres clashed in Chilanga district saying the move was unfortunate.