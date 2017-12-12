Vice president commission fertilizer plant in kabwe

Vice president Inonge Wina unveils a plaque to officially open fertiliser plant
Vice President Inonge Wina inspecting the fertiliser plant shortly after the official opening in Kabwe
Vice President Inonge Wina receives a bouquet of flowers from six years old Vanessa Kumwenda upon arrival in Kabwe for the official opening of a fertiliser plant
Vice President Inonge Wina waves at the people upon arrival in Kabwe for the official opening of the fertilizer plant
Vice President Inonge Wina inspecting the fertiliser plant shortly after the official opening in Kabwe
The newly commissioned multi-million fertilizer plant
The newly commissioned multi-million fertilizer plant
Vice president Inonge Wina cuts the ribbon to officially open the fertiliser plant

8 COMMENTS

    • I was also wondering if this is a depot or a plant. Iam working for a fertilizer plant and what am seing here is far from a plant.

    • Technology is changing sir. NCZ was constructed more than fourty years ago. Thats why nobody wants to buy it.

  4. me wondering too; but then this is Zambia the real Africa where even in Kalingalinga there are shopping malls and shat is supposed to be a grocery is a shopping mall

  5. Its like most of you do not understand the meaning of production. Any value addition is production .do not narrow your thinking

