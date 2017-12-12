LifestylePhoto Gallery Vice president commission fertilizer plant in kabwe December 12, 2017 8 391 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Vice president Inonge Wina unveils a plaque to officially open fertiliser plant Vice President Inonge Wina inspecting the fertiliser plant shortly after the official opening in Kabwe Vice President Inonge Wina receives a bouquet of flowers from six years old Vanessa Kumwenda upon arrival in Kabwe for the official opening of a fertiliser plant Vice President Inonge Wina waves at the people upon arrival in Kabwe for the official opening of the fertilizer plant Vice President Inonge Wina inspecting the fertiliser plant shortly after the official opening in Kabwe The newly commissioned multi-million fertilizer plant The newly commissioned multi-million fertilizer plant Vice president Inonge Wina cuts the ribbon to officially open the fertiliser plant Loading...
Is this a depot or a plant? Nothing close to what NCZ looks like.
I was also wondering if this is a depot or a plant. Iam working for a fertilizer plant and what am seing here is far from a plant.
Maybe you are thinking of old machineries! But why didn’t the cameraman show us a piece of the plant?
Technology is changing sir. NCZ was constructed more than fourty years ago. Thats why nobody wants to buy it.
Its a fertiliser blending plant and warehouse.
I agree. It looks like a storage facility.A plant is supposed to look like NCZ
me wondering too; but then this is Zambia the real Africa where even in Kalingalinga there are shopping malls and shat is supposed to be a grocery is a shopping mall
Its like most of you do not understand the meaning of production. Any value addition is production .do not narrow your thinking