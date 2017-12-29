The opposition NDC presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili for 2021 has been begging former MMD members in Masaiti District to go back to their party and leave the area MP in the PF alone, MMD Copperbelt Youth Vice Chairperson Tobias Banda has revealed.

Banda Chairperson narrated that Kambwili apologised to the Masaiti MMD district Executive Committee for being part of the group that told them to work and join PF.

He said NDC has been trying to convince the MMD members in the district to join them but that they had hit a brick wall as members see NDC as a branch of PF which has just changed colours.

He said three weeks ago NDC political consultant went to the district were he apologised to the MMD members and asked them to leave the PF and return to their party because the ruling party had only brought them suffering.

Kambwili said farmers in the district were better off in the MMD because they received their inputs in time.

“Kambwili was telling our people that they made our people suffer, he regrets persuading us(MMD) to forming an alliance with PF. You shouldnt have accepted to form an alliance so that we(PF) should have lost because Edgar Lungu has terribly failed.

“He also told them that the challenges you are facing as famers especially late delivery of farmer support inputs and late payment for your produce had never happened during the MMD. MMD had its own issues but handled agriculture better than what the PF is doing no,” he said.