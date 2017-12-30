THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has given a grace period of 14 days within which motorists should acquire motor vehicle and trailer licences (road tax) and road service licences for the year 2018.

All motorists and Public Service Vehicle Operators have been given an extension of up to the 14th January, 2018 to pay for the required licenses.

Therefore, there will be no enforcement of the validity of the said documents until the stated grace period has expired. Thus law enforcement agencies are being informed accordingly. The grace period is effective 1st January, 2018.

The Agency is providing this grace period to accommodate the licensing needs of all motorists.

However, the extension does not include the certificate of fitness and the test certificates as the two relate to the road-worthiness and the safety of the vehicle.

The RTSA hopes that the public will utilise the extension to comply with the law and pay for all road licences.

The Agency further wish to urge motorists to renew and pay for motor vehicle and trailer licences for the year 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

The RTSA wishes all Zambia’s an accident free festive period and urge all motorist to follow traffic rules and regulations in a bid to prevent road accidents.