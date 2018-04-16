Mongu District Commissioner (DC) Susiku Kamona says contrary to concerns of rising insecurity in the District ahead of the forthcoming Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi speaking people, there is relative peace in the area.

Mr. Kamona says the security wing in the area was on high alert to ensure peace and security in the area especially ahead of the Kuomboka Ceremony to be held on the 28th April 2018 .

He said all Zambians and foreign tourists would be accorded maximum security before, during and after the colourful traditional ceremony.

The District commissioner said this in an interview in reaction to reports of alleged attacks of pupils by scandalous syndicate of boys known as the ‘ Dark City boys’ in the area.

Recently ,a Women Lobby Group member, Collete Lubinda, said the alleged unruly behavior and eventual attacks on unsuspecting members of the public should be condemned in the strictest of terms by all patriotic Zambians.

Ms. Lubinda has since urged the law enforcement agencies in the area not to relent in bringing culprits to book and ensure that safety is restored in the region.

And Police in Mongu have picked-up nine (9) suspects of the group’s notorious teenagers for allegedly being behind a spate of crime incidences in the area such as rape, pickpocketing and assault, among other crimes.