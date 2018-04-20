Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has called on all political parties in the country to abide by the provisions of the Electoral Code of conduct as they prepare for upcoming by-elections.

Mr. Kanganja said that all political players should ensure that they maintain high levels of peace before, during and after the forthcoming elections.

He added that the political players should sell their party manifestos without coercion so that the public can participate freely and in a peaceful environment.

Mr. Kanganja explained that the political players need to demonstrate peace as it is their constitutional right to conduct campaigns without intimidation.

He added that party supporters should also be educated on the need to be peaceful and tolerant during the forthcoming by-elections.

The Inspector General of Police has since warned that any political party found abrogating the provisions of the law will face the wrath of the law.

This was according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia will hold local government by-elections starting from May 3rd 2018