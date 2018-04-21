Kasama Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies Chairperson George Imbuwa says access to information is critical for the development of any nation.

He was speaking yesterday when he led a team of Parliamentarians to check and inspect various media and communication equipment in Kasama.

Mr. Imbuwa, who earlier paid a courtesy on the provincial administration, said government has been making serious strides to ensure that people across the country are well informed through the implementation of various projects in the information sector.

He said the committee is aware that many areas in the province are facing numerous challenges in accessing information, which is critical for their well-being.

Mr. Imbuwa said government has since embarked on various ambitious programmes to ensure access to quality information is improved, especially in rural parts of the country to satisfy the information needs of people in the nation.

He said to this effect, transmitters have since been installed in various districts to ensure that people clearly access the ZNBC signal.

And Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa, who welcomed the committee to Northern Province on behalf of Northern Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga, expressed happiness at the visit by the Parliamentary Committee.

Mr. Kashiwa said efforts by government to empower people with information so that they actively and effectively participate in national development are there for all to see.

He thanked the government for installing ZNBC transmitters through Topstar, adding that, the initiative has improved the flow of quality information to the people.

Mr. Kashiwa said the construction of communication towers in the province is also one area that will help people to have access to improved communication network.

Whilst in the Province, the Parliamentary Committee has taken time to inspect the progress of construction works on the Provincial Broadcasting Site located five kilometers from Kasama town.

Later, the committee also toured the TV transmission site for Topstar and ZNBC in Kasama.

The Director General of the Independence Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Josephine Mapoma has also accompanied the entourage.