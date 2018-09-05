A Milenge woman has been left homeless after her irate ex-husband allegedly burnt down her house to ashes.

ZANIS in Milenge reports that Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident and identified the suspect as Peter 54 of Muntu Village, Chief Sonkontwe’s chiefdom.

Property worth over K 7, 000 and hard cash amounting to K 450 has been destroyed in the fire.Police have since launched investigations into the matter and are search of the suspect.No life was lost in the incidence.