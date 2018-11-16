An elder from Harvest Ministries, Ananioas Mbewe, has called on government to come up with stiff measures to curb the increase in the number of fake pastors and prophets.

Mr Mbewe said the number of pastors appearing in the media involved in criminal and immoral acts is worrying.

He told Zambia News and Information Services in Solwezi today that this has led to many innocent people fall prey to these deceiving men of God and end up getting swindled.

Mr Mbewe stated that if not regulated, society will be infested with criminals pretending to be men of God.

He has appealed to government through the Ministry Of Religious Affairs and National Guidance to consider regulating churches and their pastors to bring sanity in society.