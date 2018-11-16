An elder from Harvest Ministries, Ananioas Mbewe, has called on government to come up with stiff measures to curb the increase in the number of fake pastors and prophets.
Mr Mbewe said the number of pastors appearing in the media involved in criminal and immoral acts is worrying.
He told Zambia News and Information Services in Solwezi today that this has led to many innocent people fall prey to these deceiving men of God and end up getting swindled.
Mr Mbewe stated that if not regulated, society will be infested with criminals pretending to be men of God.
He has appealed to government through the Ministry Of Religious Affairs and National Guidance to consider regulating churches and their pastors to bring sanity in society.
We were forewarned!! There will be fake prophets!!
It’s a Christian nation, and has a day of prayers and fasting.
Police cant help you if you willingly give your Bank Card and pin to a Pastor. Chainama evaluation is needed at this point. Bye!
Just do background check, let them certify their documents and say that they are true, if discovered that they lied stiff punishment. The Ministry Of Religious Affairs and National Guidance should have people who are trained to interview these crooks before granting the licences.
Fake pastors are just taking up after learning the ropes from fake politicians-the gimmick is to conduct public affairs purely for private advantage.
Fake president, fake ministers, fake members of parliament, fake businessmen, fake investors, fake policemen, fake pastors…….
Fake pastors are the ones shouting loudest supporting the PF government so that they continue stealing while at the same time continue being shielded. Meantime the useless minister is busy commenting on every other issue except any issue to do with the church.
It will be extremely difficult to regulate religious faith. Any wonder somebody dais religion is opium for the poor?