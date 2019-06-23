By Anthony Bwalya

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is founded on a Social Liberal ideology.

This entails that fundamentally, the UPND is committed to running a regulated free market economy for rapid, inclusive growth and development, as well as opening up both the civic and democratic space for enhanced accountability within the social, economic and political space. The party believes that enhanced economic growth to generate wealth is a necessary in supporting social programs such education and health for all.

Specifically, the UPND values the role that individuals, households and SMEs play in the wider economic space for purposes growing the economy and creating jobs. To achieve this, a UPND government is committed to delivering more resources, monetary and other capital based resources into the hands of individuals, households and SMEs so that these may become the center of critical microeconomic decision making around savings, investments and spending.

To achieve this, a UPND government is committed to the following:

Reform the Personal Taxation model so that the tax exempt threshold is aligned to the researched cost of critical household needs such as food, water and energy, healthcare, accommodation. This is key in redressing the balance of household poverty and inequality. Reform the public pension system (NAPSA) so that we make it more accountable, flexible, responsive to the new dynamics of a changing and vibrant young population of contributors, and to ensure that it offers more choices of real-time significance for contributors. Offer more and more tax and other business levy based incentives to SMEs to help them protect the integrity of their capital, grow their businesses so that they can help create decent jobs. In essence, a UPND government will reduce the cost of running business for SMEs. Embark on a consultative, honest, open and accountable process of reviewing the investment environment across all sectors in order to ensure that better returns accrue to Zambians while allowing private investors to thrive.

Secondly, a UPND government believes that social, political and economic accountability are key ingredients in achieving inclusive, sustained growth and development. This is why a UPND government is committed to restoring the credibility and expansion of the civic and political space to allow ALL political and civic actors to carry out their respective legal mandates in a free, open and fair manner.

Thus;

A UPND government is committed to enhancing the application of the rule of law by building fully professional, independent, open and accountable public institutions that work for everyone, irrespective of their political affiliations.

It, therefore, follows that a UPND government shall promote good governance as the basis of running public affairs. This is consistent with our belief that there is just one use of power ; TO SERVE THE PEOPLE.

The foregoing represent the basis of existence of the UPND, and provides a general direction into the kind of leadership a UPND government will deliver for Zambia and Zambians.

The Author is a a Member of the Oppostion United Party For national Development(UPND)

