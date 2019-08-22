Government has reiterated that the debacle about Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is a subject of the court process.

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa says as a government of laws it is inclined to allow the due process of the law to take its course.

He however says Government is willing to listen to any progressive talks that structures a user friendly exit mode for Vedanta.

The Mines and Minerals Development Minister was speaking on the sidelines of the State Visit to India by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Musukwa says it is now in public domain that it has extensively lost the social licence to operate in communities such as Chililabombwe and Chingola adding that the marriage has irretrievably broken down.

He says the decision to liquidate KCM was premised on securing the company from total collapse and protecting the jobs of the people because Vedanta had in principle walked away owing to the negligence as evidenced by its inability to exploit and develop its primary sources of its ore materials and payment of contractors and suppliers and other obligations.

The Cabinet Minister says Government is determined once the court processes are concluded to urgently secure a credible investor in an open and transparent manner.

Mr. Musukwa says a new investor should have the capacity to inject fresh capital to operationalise the KDMP project and both underground and upper orebody resources which are believed to have huge life line which will in turn provide job security.

He says the investors should lead to the transformation of the host communities in terms of infrastructure such as roads, health and education.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.

