The Luapula NGO Forum is disappointed with the statement issued by the Young African Leaders Initiative that Luapula residents have nodded the proposed amendments to the Constitution of Zambia.
Luapula NGO Chairperson Kearns Nsama says Samfya and Chifunabuli are not Provincial Centers of Luapula for CRECO to claim that the people of Luapula have nodded the proposed amendments.
Ms. Kearns said CRECO is not an umbrella Organisation that represents the views of all Organizations hence their views are misplaced.
She said her Organisation recently held a public forum where people rejected the resolutions and wondered which people Mr. Ntewewe is representing.
She has challenged Mr. Ntewewe to stop misleading the nation and confusing people over the NDF resolutions.
Mr Ntewewe today issued a statement that Luapula residents have nodded the proposed amendments to the Constitution of Zambia.
