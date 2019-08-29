Chifubu Area Member of Parliament (MP) Frank Ng’ambi is set to appear before Ndola High Court for plea and possible commencement of trial on September 2, 2019 for allegedly assaulting his wife.

This is contained in a cause list issued by the High Court availing cases expected to be brought before the Judge in the month of September 2019.

The matter is to be heard before Ndola High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe.

In July 2019, the Ndola Magistrate Court committed the case to the Ndola High Court for the commencement of trial.

It is alleged that on June 7, 2019, Ng’ambi, whilst acting with intent, did assault his wife Agnes Ng’ambi, causing her grievous bodily harm.

A family source revealed that Mr Ngambi descended on his wife after an argument over his extramarital affairs.The source said the family vowed that the Chifubu MP will face the law for disfiguring their relative.

