Chifubu Area Member of Parliament (MP) Frank Ng’ambi is set to appear before Ndola High Court for plea and possible commencement of trial on September 2, 2019 for allegedly assaulting his wife.
This is contained in a cause list issued by the High Court availing cases expected to be brought before the Judge in the month of September 2019.
The matter is to be heard before Ndola High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe.
In July 2019, the Ndola Magistrate Court committed the case to the Ndola High Court for the commencement of trial.
It is alleged that on June 7, 2019, Ng’ambi, whilst acting with intent, did assault his wife Agnes Ng’ambi, causing her grievous bodily harm.
A family source revealed that Mr Ngambi descended on his wife after an argument over his extramarital affairs.The source said the family vowed that the Chifubu MP will face the law for disfiguring their relative.
May Justice prevail
Please judge, use him as an example. Public leaders have great influence over their electorate. If he is left to go free, Wife battering cases will go on the rise in Chifubu and possibly Zambia as a whole.
Aikalila abana…… Nangu bachuma…….at naikalila abana. Futseki
As childish as Under 5.
So who is the MP here? They all look like unruly cadres
????It’s A Small World After Alllllll!????You cannot go beat up someone’s sister/daughter/mother/friend like that and hope your status will just cover you up! Makaka!
PF party packed from the top to bottom with thieves and fools .How on earth can such an MP lead by example .
All monkeys are equal, but some are more equal than others
This case is not going any where. I passed through Ndola and had a night at Fatmols Lodge. I was very surprised to see Frank and his wife laughing as if nothing happened. Frank will just be fined and all those who want him jailed will be ashamed. Women should not condone abusing relationship in the name of love. A woman should find a rightful place in a relationship. The problem is that most women are not independent financially. They literary depend on a man even for a pair of knickers. No wonder men, abuse them owing to their vulnerability. Women should have pride of independence in a relationship. Men go to other women who might give them a peace of mind. Men are put under pressure from women who only want to receive. It is high time women do empower themselves.
Had he called someone a dog he would be saving a sentence already.
He should be behind bars with no bail.
Please arrest Dickson Lumbeta who assaulted the wife in the barracks in Kabwe. He posted his wife’s injured wife after beating her. She has run away from him at the moment. DICKSON LUMBETA must be dismissed from the army and caged in chimbokaila.
@mbaluso have you seen how hard working a Zambian woman is? even when with all the odds stacked up against them. there are so many male chauvinists in Zambia who think that women are in the current predicament by their own making totally ignoring the facts what lead to women not being financially independent
I don’t care what you say, the mothers are the ones holding homes together, sacrificing and sending children to school, doing magic with k50 that you leave home ati iyamunani… while putting up with men like yourself who look down at them by counting every little thing you buy you wife even kaputula
Zambian society doesn’t treat women as equals, women in Zambia are looked at as less than and that’s where all these abuses and such stem from.
He will walk free, only if he insults a dog.