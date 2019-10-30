First Lady, Esther Lungu has challenged men to discuss infertility openly because it is a shared responsibility.

Mrs. Lungu says it is sad that women are solely blamed for infertility although fifty percent of infertility is due to men.

The First Lady said this during a high level First Ladies Panel during the 6th Edition Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Accra Ghana.

She added that there is need to empower infertile women, not only through creating a cultural shift but also raising awareness about infertility prevention.

The First Lady further said Zambia will ensure that the goodwill of Merck Foundation in the area of intellectual capital for cancer prevention and infertility programs is supported.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Lungu has disclosed that Zambian women with infertility challenges have constituted a committee to drive dialogue on infertility.

The First Lady said she had a round table meeting with the women and they are now working on a roadmap for creating awareness and education on infertility.

The First Lady has also been honored with a recognition award by Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation Chairperson of the Executive Board Frank Stangenberg for her works in Zambia.

Earlier During the official Opening of the Conference, Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged the African First ladies to fight stigma against infertile women.

And Ghana’s First Lady Rabbecca Akufo-Addo thanked Merck Foundation for considering Ghana as host of the sixth Africa Asia Luminary Conference.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]