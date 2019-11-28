The local authority in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt province has expressed concern over the mushrooming illegal mining activities in the area.

Masaiti Town Council chairperson Christine Chande says unscrupulous firms have continued to conduct mining activities in mineral-rich areas of the district without going through the legal procedures.

Ms. Chande says the development has continued to deprive the local authority of the much-needed revenue for service delivery to the local people.

The council chairperson was speaking shortly after conducting an impromptu visit on various illegal mine companies in the district.

Meanwhile, Ms. Chande said her office has formulated a revenue taskforce aimed at maximizing all income opportunities in the district.

She said this is aimed at enhancing service delivery in the local authority through self-sustainable resource mobilization.

