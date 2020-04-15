The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province has suggested that examinations for external candidates scheduled for June this year be postponed.

ZCTU Muchinga Province Regional Coordinator Nondo Kasanda suggestion comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected Zambia and the entire world.

Mr. Kasanda said since learning has been disrupted, there is need to postpone the exams so as to prepare adequately after the disease has been contained.

He told ZANIS in Chinsali today that the impact of failing to abide by presidential directives of staying home and social distancing will affect the education sector.

Mr. Kasanda explained that the partial internal lockdown has not only affected livelihood but also learners who are supposed to sit for exams in both June and at the end of the year.

He has further proposed that in an event that the country manages to curb coronavirus soon, eight provinces that have not recorded any case should be allowed to open schools for grades seven, nine and 12 and defer the GCE exams to the end of year to allow candidates prepare adequately.

He added that the initiative by the Ministry of General Education to open a television channel for pupils will not help much to cover topics that were not done in term one.

Mr. Kasanda added that not all pupils and parents can afford to pay DSTV especially in rural areas for them to watch the education channels.

He said learning requires both practical and theory in accordance with education policies.

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed indefinitely following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

