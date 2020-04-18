Six newly elected FAZ provincial chairpersons have rejected call for an emergency general meeting called by Minister of Sport Emmanuel Mulenga.
Mulenga has called for all stakeholders to meet to and resolve the alleged wrangles that have erupted following the rejection of Kalusha Bwalya’s bid to stand as association president during the to the 2020 elective FAZ AGM that were postponed from March 28 in Livingstone due to the Covid-19 pandemic .
He said anyone who will not comply with the EGM, that will be presided over by the National Sports Council of Zambia, will face sanctions.
Below is the statement issued by FAZ on April 18:
SIX FAZ PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERSONS REJECT CALLS FOR EMERGENCY MEETING
The six FAZ elected provincial chairpersons for the 2020-2024 tenure have rejected calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).
According to resolutions of the quintet’s meeting with FAZ General Secretary Mr. Adrian Kashala whom they petitioned, the meeting resolved to wait for the imminent visit of FIFA Member Associations Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba.
The chairpersons are from the Copperbelt, Western, North Western, Northern, Eastern and Luapula.
The elected officials for the 2020-2024 term agreed
(a) There would be no need for FAZ to hold an EGM as FIFA had already indicated that they would be sending an emissary to Zambia next month to resolve the perceived standoff with the aggrieved parties.
(b) The affiliates would not agree to any action outside the FAZ constitution.
(c) Interaction with banned officials should not be tolerated by FAZ as prescribed by the constitution. The provincial chairpersons noted that FAZ had been side-tracked by non-members who should not be allowed to destabilize the game as the aggrieved parties should appeal to the Council for leniency other than holding the Association to ransom.
The officials also advised that FAZ should stick to the roadmap approved by FIFA in conducting activities related to the elections.
FIFA has notified FAZ that its Member Associations Officer would be in Zambia next month to pacify the situation in the Zambian game.
The meeting was attended by Patrick Ndhlovu (Copperbelt), Crispin Kamuna (Eastern), Mweemba Mujala (Luapula), David Simwinga (Western), Mwansa Kapyanga (Northern) and Arthur Kamulosu (North Western).
FAZ has held elections in six provinces with the remainder expected to be concluded once the covid-19 threat subsides.
During the same meeting, the FAZ General Secretary provided an update on the status of various activities that the association was working on in relation to football development.
FAZ falls under FIFA jurisdiction.
The PF cant bribe FIFA like they bribe the Zambia Police, MP’s or Judges.
Just look but don’t touch.
Let Kalusha not distabilize FAZ and snik in his selfish motives. Well done for rejecting EMC. To hell
Fifa has already said the Kamanga lead committee to continue until the next AGM. And they have also agreed that the AGM be postponed until further notice due to Covid 19. At the same AGM there will be a representative from FIFA to preside over the elections. Let everyone be patient and wait for FIFA to tell FAZ when they can have the AGM because it will have to be the same time that the FIFA rep is also able to come to Zambia. There is no need for any EGM or any further discussion on this issue.
These 6 are not faz officials because their term had not started. Kamangas deperation will soon land him into serious trouble. Micho is counting his money which govt has refused to pay for a team which has shown no hope of qualifying to any level higher than cosafa.
Kane they respect the minister order or else!
The minister is just destabilizing the situation. He should leave it to fifa and they will solve the problem. Even Kamanga will not have his way because the six provinces don’t want him