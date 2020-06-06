President Edgar Lungu says the road network in Rufunsa District has not been worked on because area Member of Parliament Sheal Mulyata has not presented the case to Government.
President Lungu said the UPND Law Maker has not approached the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to request that the road network in the area be worked on.
The President has however said that it is important for opposition MPs to work closely with government in order to improve the welfare of the Zambian people.
Speaking when he visited St Luke’s College of Nursing and Midwifery in Rufunsa district, Lusaka Province where he interacted with village headmen and head women from Shikabeta, Bunda Bunda and Mphanshya Chiefdoms, the President directed Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale to quickly find ways of improving the road network.
He urged the people of Rufunsa to work closely with the District Commissioner and present their cases with her in order for the government to respond on time in time.
And President Lungu is disappointed that the UPND Rufunsa MP Sheal Mulyata has not approached the government on the construction of communication towers.
She said it is disappointing that the MP has been silent on many challenges facing the area hoping to see the PF failing and losing elections next year.
President Lungu said the MP will be shocked because the PF is retaining power next year.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has met artisanal gold mining cooperatives in Rufunsa who recently received exploration and artisanal processing equipment. The 3 cooperatives- Kamandu, Pokela, and Chomwetu demonstrated how the equipment is used to recover gold from alluvial soil.
The President expressed disappointment at the levels of misinformation and lies circulating on the management and participation of local Zambians in the gold sector, especially among the educated.
He implored ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Mr Eric Silwamba to continue sensitising the public on various initiatives and strategies that ZCCM-IH is implementing in carrying out its mandate of managing the programmes and activities in the gold sector.
The President was accompanied by Provincial Minister Hon. Bowman Lusambo and Provincial PS Mr. Elias Kamanga. The entourage was received by Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Richard Musukwa and his PS Mr Barnaby Mulenga, Minister of Commerce Hon. Christopher Yaluma, ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Mr. Eric Silwamba, IDC CEO Mr. Mateyo Kaluba, and ZCCM-IH CEO Mr. Mabvuto Chipata.
The MP is law maker.its the responsibility of grz to work on roads
All members of parliament have an obligation and duty to represent the people diligently.
Borrowed description goes theoretically, contemporary MPs are considered to have two duties, or three if they belong to a political party. Their primary responsibility is to act in the national interest. They must also act in the interests of their constituents where this does not override their primary responsibility. Finally, if they belong to a political party, they may act in the interests of that party, subordinate to the other two responsibilities.
Upndead’s primary responsibility is to serve their “male goddess”.
That’s hh’s legacy, deprive people of their rights because he hates Edgar Lungu. He has poisoned his supporters’ minds into thinking everything PF is evil, only he is the answer. While GRZ is working, he has convinced his supporters that nothing has happened since 2015 and that PF is pure evil.
Aka Kakolwa ka Mbamba na Kachasu, ka J0na has failed to Govern, because it is so preoccupied with Campaigns & Stealing Mukula & Gold.
Wow! The reasoning behind this is baffling! And its even more baffling that their are those that see sense in this and are using it to blame hh.
Do people understand the concept of a three arm government?
Executive, Legislature and judiciary? Do you know what their function is? So why not blame the judiciary officials in the province as well?
Now, bowman the thug has been bragging that he is the president of lusaka. Where has he been? What about the District Commissioner appointed by lungu?
Come on guys, you can do better. Mr. President you went through UNZA. We expect better from you! You cant be displaying the same level of reasoning as your bloggers on lusaka times!
ALWAYS BLAMING SOMEONE ELSE FOR THEIR FAILURES!! NOW BUYING OFF RUFUNSA INHABITANTS BY GIVING THEM EXPLORATION EQUIPMENT……………………………. THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES.
Edgar Lungu is a hard-boiled tribalist determined to ensure that the other half of the country disappears from Zambia. Lungu was raised to look down upon those who come from the former N-W Rhodesia.
The Ministry should have a carefully thought out Master Plan of which roads should be done when. It should not be left to a Minister to decide based on which MP is shouting the loudest and who is in good books with him. Is this really how this man thinks tax payers’ money should be disbursed? No wonder we are in a mess.