The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has adjusted nomination fees for all candidates that will contest the 2021 General Elections.
ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu, however, says details of the changes will be given in due course.
Justice Chulu said this during the ECZ Political parties Liaison Committee meeting in Lusaka today.
And the ECZ Chairperson said preparations for the 2021 Elections will be done ahead of the voting date which is August 12, 2021.
Justice Chulu said the Commission is mindful on the election date which is enshrined in the constitution and cannot be changed.
He said those, who wish to contest the 2021 elections should start preparations now by putting the necessary documents together.
Justice Chulu said this will allow them to successfully file in their nominations.
