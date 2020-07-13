Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond.

PROS

Great chemistry between the two main actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams .

and . Excellent musical performances.

CONS

The movie was too predictable.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Lars Erickssong: “She’s probably not my sister.”

Graham Norton: “Now the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Iceland. Every performance is an adventure with this group. They’re called Fire Saga and why they’re here is anyone’s guess.”

Sigrit: ” I saw you and then all of my nights turned morning / You turned ’round and i suddenly found my glory”

Crowd: “Play Ja Ja Ding Dong!”

CONCLUSION

Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga is a melodramatic over the top parody of the Eurovision competition. Will Ferrells character ,Lars Erickssong, is an overgrown ,childlike, adorable loser from a small fishing village who, along with his singing partner and probable soul mate Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams) have the audacious dream of performing at and winning the singing contest.

I was pleasantly surprised at how good the music actually was ! Kuddos to them for taking the musical aspect of the film seriously. The performances were so catchy, beautiful, and at times ridiculous… but in a good way.

On the surface Eurovision may not seem like something worth watching , but give it a try and it will surely exceed your expectations. It is a light-hearted , silly comedy that will leave you with a smile on your face and a catchy tunes on your mind.

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA