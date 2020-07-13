9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Movie review: Eurovision Song Contest – The Story of Fire Saga

By staff
37 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Movie review: Eurovision Song Contest - The Story of Fire Saga
staff

Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond.

PROS

  • Great chemistry between the two main actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.
  • Excellent musical performances.

CONS

  • The movie was too predictable.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Lars Erickssong: “She’s probably not my sister.”

Graham Norton: “Now the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Iceland. Every performance is an adventure with this group. They’re called Fire Saga and why they’re here is anyone’s guess.”

Sigrit: ” I saw you and then all of my nights turned morning / You turned ’round and i suddenly found my glory”

Crowd: “Play Ja Ja Ding Dong!”

CONCLUSION

Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga is a melodramatic over the top parody of the Eurovision competition. Will Ferrells character ,Lars Erickssong, is an overgrown ,childlike, adorable loser from a small fishing village who, along with his singing partner and probable soul mate Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams) have the audacious dream of performing at and winning the singing contest.

I was pleasantly surprised at how good the music actually was ! Kuddos to them for taking the musical aspect of the film seriously. The performances were so catchy, beautiful, and at times ridiculous… but in a good way.

On the surface Eurovision may not seem like something worth watching , but give it a try and it will surely exceed your expectations. It is a light-hearted , silly comedy that will leave you with a smile on your face and a catchy tunes on your mind.

RATING

3 out of 5

 

BY KAPA KAUMBA

Previous articleGBFC Goalie Trainer Delighted With FAZ Goalkeeper Coaching Course
Next articleUNESCO unanimously adopts the Global Africa Priority Resolution

  1. The subject matter , Eurovision contest is a comedy in itself. You are laughing before you even watch the !Obie.

    Will Ferrell, is best in cheesiness!!! I think the problem is really that Eurovision is not such an interesting subject matter to develop into a serious entertaining film. I expect the plot to flag at some point. There is only so much people can take……!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Harry Kalaba has no Covid-19-DP

The opposition Democratic Party has refuted media reports that its leader Harry Kalaba has tested positive to Covid-19. DP Spokesperson...
Read more
Feature Politics

YALI scales up Bill 10 education around the country

Chief Editor - 14
The Young African Leaders Initiative has unveiled Bill Boards that accurately explain the provisions of Bill No 10 which seeks to amend the Constitution....
Read more
Headlines

IBA Board embarks on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations

Chief Editor - 7
The newly appointed Independent Broadcasting Authority Board has embarked on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations. The Board has so far visited...
Read more
General News

PF shocked and saddened by the the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga

Chief Editor - 9
The Patriotic Front has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of...
Read more
General News

UNESCO unanimously adopts the Global Africa Priority Resolution

Chief Editor - 1
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Executive Board Members, have unanimously adopted the Global Africa Priority Resolution which was sponsored by nearly...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Dad, Who is a Hero and who are Zambia’s Heroes?

Feature Lifestyle editor - 19
By Parkie Mbozi During this time of lockdown, with no idea whatsoever when non-examination classes will re-open, I have been turned into dad-cum teacher...
Read more

Mutale Mwanza : Controversial Queen of Radio

Feature Lifestyle staff - 16
Some people love her. Some dislike her. Others love to hate her. Mutale Mwanza tells Kennedy Gondwe that she will continue to liven up...
Read more

Miles Sampa undaunted by criticism

Feature Lifestyle staff - 15
Zambians have come to know Miles Sampa as a man of eccentric behaviour and controversial remarks. This is Part One of Kennedy Gondwe's eyebrow-raising...
Read more

Today’s Message:He Goes before You

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 2
Today’s Scripture “...The LORD your God, who is going before you, will fight for you, as he did for you in Egypt, before your very...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.